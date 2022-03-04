Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. 3,283,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

