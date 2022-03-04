Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 415,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after buying an additional 280,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 116,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 209,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Apple by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,557,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $809,349,000 after buying an additional 780,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $162.32. 2,742,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

