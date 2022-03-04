Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98,286 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. 2,563,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

