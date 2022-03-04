Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a top pick rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

