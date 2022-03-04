Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.