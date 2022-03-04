Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of AAOI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

