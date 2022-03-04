Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Shares of AAOI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
