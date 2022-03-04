Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.31

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 8666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

