Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

ARDX stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

