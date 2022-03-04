Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 460,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 962,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$154.16 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.