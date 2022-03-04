Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BWS Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

