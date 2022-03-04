Arlo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,929 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.