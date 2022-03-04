Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.93

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €4.93 ($5.54) and last traded at €4.96 ($5.58), with a volume of 4520838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.79).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.90 ($7.76).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

