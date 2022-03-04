ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 71.5% in February

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 137,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

