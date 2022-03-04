Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,208. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

