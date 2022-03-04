ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 298171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

