Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.16. 7,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60.
Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)
