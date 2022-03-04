Astec Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

