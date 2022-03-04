Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

