Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

BCEL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 444,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,515. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262,234 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

