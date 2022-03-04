AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.75. 928,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.