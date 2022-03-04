Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 57,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,728,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

