Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%.

Shares of JG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 6,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

