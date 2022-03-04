Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autohome by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,394.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 194,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

