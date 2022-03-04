AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,210.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,885.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,970.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,831.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

