Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 514,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

