AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.