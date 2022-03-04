Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AVNW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.