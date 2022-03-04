Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

