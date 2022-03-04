Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AVA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 458,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

