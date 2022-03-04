Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AVA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 458,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.