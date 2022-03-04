Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 530 ($7.11) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

LON AV traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 405.60 ($5.44). 11,416,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.80. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

