Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

