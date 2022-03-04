Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.30 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -2.84 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 39.65 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -7.54

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aziyo Biologics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.26%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.92%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48% MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Aziyo Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.