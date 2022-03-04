Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

