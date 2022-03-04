B. Riley Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $106.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Trex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

