Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a report on Monday.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.