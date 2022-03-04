Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a report on Monday.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

