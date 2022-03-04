BAE Systems (BA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BAE Systems (LON: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 878 ($11.78) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 555 ($7.45).

2/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.64) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.79) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – BAE Systems had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.31). 14,411,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 573.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

