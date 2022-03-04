Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 275,979 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.52 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

