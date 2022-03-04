Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 180,941 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,941 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aemetis worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 255,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

