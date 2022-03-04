Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

ALSN opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

