Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,644 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

