Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,644 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

