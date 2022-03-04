Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3,689.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,413 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

