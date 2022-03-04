Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

