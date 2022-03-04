Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in YETI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in YETI by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

