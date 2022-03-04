Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. UBS Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

