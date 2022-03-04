Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

