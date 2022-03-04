Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,716 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 278.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

