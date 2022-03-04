Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 219,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,443 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

