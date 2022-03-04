Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 219,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,443 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.61.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
