Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the January 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

