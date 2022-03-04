Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

